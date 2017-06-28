Meet the first couple to get married at Taco Bell’s new wedding chapel in Las Vegas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase Pause 1:34 Rancher herds cows with Lorde cover on his trombone 2:38 CHP helicopter plucks man from California river 3:55 12-year-old's mic is cut off while coming out to her Mormon church 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 1:57 Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo