Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.
A 12-year-old Mormon girl named Savannah came out as a lesbian to her church in Utah on May 7. “I do believe he [God] made me this way on purpose. No part of me is a mistake," she said to her church congregation.
If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 in Southern California.
A video released Wednesday shows Diamond Reynolds' daughter pleading with her after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting which was broadcast on Facebook Live by Reynolds.
Tragedy did not stop the players in this year's congressional baseball game after one of their own was shot and several others were injured during the Republicans' practice the day before. "By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults...The game will go on," President Donald Trump said in a broadcast before the game.
Watch David Bailey, one of two Capitol Police officers wounded in the attack that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise throw out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game. Bailey is a graduate of NC Central in Durham, N.C.