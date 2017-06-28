She drove her son to a cemetery, tied him up in the car and set a fire in the trunk, police say

Police are investigating an incident near Detroit in which an 48-year-old woman allegedly tried to kill her 11-year-old son.
The Detroit Free Press, citing Monroe County investigators, reports that the woman arrived at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle Township, Michigan, on Wednesday morning in a Ford sedan with her preteen son.
According to the Detroit News, police believe the woman then tied her son’s wrists, locked him in the car and attempted to light a fire in the car’s trunk. She then tried to start a fire in the passenger compartment, where the boy was, using gasoline, police told CBS Detroit.
However, the fire did not light, investigators say, and the woman eventually freed the child, per media reports.
Police were tipped off to the incident when they received a call at 11:28 a.m. from the boy’s father, a 50-year-old man, who told authorities that his wife may have harmed their son, according to WDIV.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the Ford with smoke coming from the passenger compartment. However, neither the mother nor the child was there. They were eventually located speaking to a cemetery staff member, according to the Free Press. The staff member had untied the boy’s hands.
The woman and boy were both transported to a local hospital, according to the Detroit News. Eventually, doctors determined the child was unharmed and released him. The unidentified woman, however, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and arson, police told local media outlets.
However, police are still investigating the incident to understand the woman’s motives, the Detroit News reports.
Comments