Teen mom shot her boyfriend in the chest in YouTube stunt gone wrong, police say

In a video stunt gone wrong, an aspiring YouTube star shot her boyfriend in the chest, killing him, police said Wednesday.
As Pedro Ruiz III held up a hardcover encyclopedia to his chest, his girlfriend, Monalisa Perez shot him with a gold Desert Eagle.50 caliber handgun, which is considered one of the most powerful pistols in the world, NBC News reported. The bullet, which was fired from a foot away, traveled through the book and fatally wounded Ruiz.
The scene was captured on Monday as the two reportedly set up a GoPro camera on a car and another on a ladder. Shortly after the incident, Perez, who is 19 years old, called 911 at 6:30 p.m. from her home Halstad, Minnesota, NBC News reported. Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries up to a 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
“The case remains under investigation by the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA,” Thornton told NBC News in a statement.
Ruiz, who was 22 years old, reportedly wanted to make a video to increase their subscribers on their YouTube channel according to NBC and a tweet Perez sent out before the incident.
Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever HIS idea not MINE— Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017
NBC News reported that Ruiz convinced Perez to go through with the stunt after he practiced shooting books and showed that a bullet didn’t go through one.
The couple has a 3-year-old daughter and Perez is pregnant with another child, according to their YouTube channel called “La MonaLisa” and Perez’s Twitter account.
Their channel is filled with videos ranging from pranks to stunts as shown in their most recent video “Doing Scary Stunts At the Fair Part 1.”
The couple also recorded video blogs aiming to detail their lives.
“Our Vlogs will show you the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents. From highs to lows. Achievements to struggles. Join the fun, Follow our journey!” was written on the couple's “About” page on their channel.
The video of the shooting will not be released, NBC News reported.
Comments