National

June 29, 2017 6:09 PM

A van transporting rattlesnakes and an alligator crashed —with a 9-year-old inside

By Donovan Harrell

A van crashed in Texas on Thursday, but all of it’s passengers aren’t quite accounted for.

There were 30 snakes inside the van, including venomous cottonmouths and rattlesnakes, a baby alligator, a turtle, and a 9-year-old child, according to KENS 5.

The crash happened on Interstate 35 in Bexar County in Texas, according to reports.

The two humans in the car, a herpetologist and his grandson, were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with minor injuries, KATV reported.

Lytle Animal Control Services and employees from the San Antonio Zoo helped extract the snakes after the crash. No one has been bitten, KENS 5 reported, but some of the snakes are still missing. Nearby hospitals were informed of the incident and anti-venom is on standby.

It’s unclear where the snakes were being taken at the time of the crash, KENS 5 reported, but the van was from New Braunfels Snake Farm, a zoo in New Braunfels, Texas.

