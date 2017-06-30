Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
Instagram/IKSEV
Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

National

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking

National

Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.

Dramatic video released from bus shootout

Crime

Dramatic video released from bus shootout

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

National

Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp

If you've ever wondered whether those runaway truck ramps you see in mountainous areas are used, here's the proof. Watch in this Caltrans video as a fast-moving big rig skids into a runaway truck ramp on Interstate 5 in Southern California.

Nation & World Videos