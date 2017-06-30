At least two shot in New York City hospital, active shooter barricaded in building, reports say

A hospital in Bronx, New York City is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter and two people injured, according to local media reports.
The shooting reportedly occurred at Bronx Lebanon Hospital just before 3 p.m., police told the Associated Press. There is no information about whether anyone has been killed.
CBS New York and ABC New York both report that the suspected shooter is not in custody and is believed to have barricaded himself in the hospital.
NBC New York reports that the suspect was wearing a white doctor’s coat when he opened fire, shooting at least three people. The station, citing sources, says the suspect is believed to be carrying a rifle.
This story is developing and will be updated with more details.
Comments