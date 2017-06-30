National

June 30, 2017 3:36 PM

At least two shot in New York City hospital, active shooter barricaded in building, reports say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A hospital in Bronx, New York City is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter and two people injured, according to local media reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred at Bronx Lebanon Hospital just before 3 p.m., police told the Associated Press. There is no information about whether anyone has been killed.

CBS New York and ABC New York both report that the suspected shooter is not in custody and is believed to have barricaded himself in the hospital.

NBC New York reports that the suspect was wearing a white doctor’s coat when he opened fire, shooting at least three people. The station, citing sources, says the suspect is believed to be carrying a rifle.

This story is developing and will be updated with more details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Strangers Buy Car for 20-Year-Old Man Who Walks 3 Miles to Work 1:43

Strangers Buy Car for 20-Year-Old Man Who Walks 3 Miles to Work
Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 1:20

Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis

View More Video

Nation & World Videos