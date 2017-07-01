Zeid Ali, 12, left, and Hodayfa Ali, 11, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, June 24, 2017. They said some of their family members are still under the rubble.
National

July 01, 2017

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of children caught up in fighting in Mosul, Iraq; a huge sinkhole in St. Louis; and an anti-government protester in Venezuela.

___

This gallery contains photos published June 24-30, 2017.

