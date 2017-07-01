These residents love their trash man. They'll thank him at their annual parade

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital Pause 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 6:51 Strangers Buy Car for 20-Year-Old Man Who Walks 3 Miles to Work 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 3:29 Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 5:24 Dramatic video released from bus shootout Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Ira Campbell is the trash man in Albers, IL. His positive attitude and willingness to do a little extra for residents makes him so popular in town that children wait to give him treats and he is being featured Monday in the holiday parade. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

