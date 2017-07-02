In this image made from a video provided by WAOW debris covers the road on Sunday, July, 2, 2017, near Phillips, Wis., after several people were killed in an airplane crash on Saturday. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.
July 02, 2017 10:47 PM

Illinois school says 2 of 6 dead in plane crash worked there

PHILLIPS, Wis.

Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance director for the district, Charles Tomlitz.

"Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz will be missed by all the Tioga Community," the school's co-principals wrote in the post.

The sheriff's office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon." Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

