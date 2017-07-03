Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates moments before being presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award on Dec. 13, 2016, at his home in Beverly, Mass. The NCAA honored Frates who inspired the ice bucket challenge that raised millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research. Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.
Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates moments before being presented with the 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award on Dec. 13, 2016, at his home in Beverly, Mass. The NCAA honored Frates who inspired the ice bucket challenge that raised millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig's disease research. Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. Steven Senne AP

July 03, 2017 10:53 AM

He inspired the ice bucket challenge, and now he’s back in the hospital

By Kate Irby

Peter Frates, who earned global fame through his widely known ice bucket challenge, which raised more than $250 million for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is back in the hospital but not dead, despite some media reports.

His family posted to Facebook on Sunday that Frates is “back at MGH (Massachusetts General Hospital) and battling this beast ALS like a Superhero.”

On Monday, the page posted an update saying he is now “resting comfortably,” but still in the hospital. A reporter had said in between the two posts that Frates had died, citing a family friend. The reporter later corrected the tweet, saying the friend had been mistaken.

Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS at 27, took up the ice bucket challenge a couple years after his diagnosis and is credited with it spreading throughout Boston and then to the rest of the world. Frates was the former captain of the Boston College baseball team.

The ALS Association has credited the increase of funds to further clinical trials and research developments into the disease, which has no known cure.

Many people expressed support for Frates Monday.

“Prayers for all of your family, Pete’s caregivers, medical staff, and all of those supporting all of you! No one has the supporters Pete Frates has,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “You have already change the face of ALS and brought awareness like no one else.”

