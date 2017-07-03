He worked hard on 1 leg, but then he broke his ankle. Now his family may be evicted

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated Pause 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 6:51 Strangers Buy Car for 20-Year-Old Man Who Walks 3 Miles to Work 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 3:29 Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 0:55 Mayflies swarm gas station Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Kenneth "Kenny" Edwards of Rock Hill has one leg, but has worked most of his life. He broke the leg recently and, along with business troubles from health problems, he faces possible eviction and having utilities cut off. A friend has set up a Go Fund Me page to try and help. adys@heraldonline.com

