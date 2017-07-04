National

Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals

The Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood.

During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The SunSentinel reports a final vote is expected Aug. 30.

The current plan calls for Forrest Street to become Savannah Street, Hood Street to become Macon and Lee will be renamed Louisville.

The meeting followed a protest in June that led to the arrests of five people.

