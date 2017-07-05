National

1 dead, 5 wounded after car hits group on sidewalk in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY

A woman is dead and five other adults are injured after a car drove onto a sidewalk in Salt Lake City just down the street from a homeless shelter.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tfRR0r) that the woman was declared dead when officers arrived Tuesday.

A Salt Lake City police spokesman tells the newspaper that one other person is in critical condition and the remaining four are in stable condition, but were taken to the hospital. Officers say they believe at least two of the people had been living on the sidewalk, which is near The Road Home shelter.

Police say the woman driving the car fled the scene on foot but the passenger was cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.

