Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Asheville police officers found a slip-n-slide when they were dispatched to a street complaint on Monday. Instead of shutting down the party, the officers joined in.
Asheville Police Department
National

Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness

National

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

National

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.

Crime

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.

