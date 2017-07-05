On the radio, he brings life to the party. Off it, mental illness nearly killed him.

More Videos 4:24 Actor John Wesley Shipp accepted Sallie Bowman's invitation to speak at her 1999 Wake Forest-Rolesville High graduation Pause 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 1:13 Experience NC State's victory over Louisville 0:36 82nd Airborne soldiers hold a special gender reveal for baby of comrade killed in Afghanistan 11:11 NC State's Doeren: 'What a win' 0:29 NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking sack 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 0:48 Duke's Jeff Capel gives a Coach K health update 0:36 UNC officials and coaches arrive for NCAA hearing 2:05 Fuquay-Varina High’s Jonathan Enns named principal of the year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness Alex Kormann The Charlotte Observer

