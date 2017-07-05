They got free fun and food at the water park. Then police saw them on Snapchat

Two 18-year-old girls were arrested recently after police said Snapchat videos showed them trespassing at Myrtle Beach Waves Water Park after hours, according to police records.
Logan Brooke Larrimore, 18, and Farren Marie Lane, 18, were each charged with third-degree burglary, jail records showed.
On Monday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the water park at 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue in reference to a burglary. Officers spoke with a woman who said she received several Snapchat videos that showed the two teens trepassing there about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
The teenage girls were seen consuming $8 worth of Italian ice cups without paying, police said, who also stated they viewed videos that “clearly depict the offenders inside of the waterpark after hours,” the report states.
According to police, Larrimore stated at one point, “We went down all the slides” and allegedly admitted to “jumping the fence” to get into the property.
The woman who filed the report with Myrtle Beach police said she obtained the girls’ names from their Snapchat accounts. Police found them through the DMV, the report says.
