Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness
The Episcopal Farmworkers Ministry teamed up with NC State College of Design and Designbox in Raleigh to design and distribute water bottle pouches to farmworkers in rural NC. The pouches hold water bottles in an effort to keep farmworkers hydrated during
Ira Campbell is the trash man in Albers, IL. His positive attitude and willingness to do a little extra for residents makes him so popular in town that children wait to give him treats and he is being featured Monday in the holiday parade.
A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene.
A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
Watch what happens after a chance encounter leads a group of strangers in Rockwall, TX to pitch in and buy a car for Justin Korva after one of them saw him walking 3 miles each way to and from work each day in the Texas heat.
Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis, Missouri, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.
Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.