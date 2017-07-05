This bear trashed the kitchen for six hours - and the owner slept through it all

A bear broke into a Colorado home and scavenged all night while the homeowner slept.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the bear broke into the house Monday night before spending the next six hours trashing the kitchen. Surveillance video shows the bear standing up on its two hind legs and opening the refrigerator door with ease.
The bear was shot and killed by an officer after it left the property and then charged back toward it.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife told the Gazette that bear's size, behavior and markings confirm it was the same animal that, in late June, was discovered eating ice cream and M&Ms snatched from another home. Only days later, a few blocks away, the bear had trapped neighbor Denielle Backstrom in her SUV while it prowled around her garage.
The bear “had learned that the sound of a garage door opening meant dinner,” Bill Vogrin, public information officer for Parks and Wildlife, told the Gazette.
Comments