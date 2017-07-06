AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ahead of a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump stopped short Thursday of condemning Moscow for meddling in the U.S. presidential election — and refused to say if he would raise the issue when the leaders go behind closed doors.
Yet in a speech to a friendly crowd of thousands who chanted his name in downtown Warsaw, Trump sought to demonstrate that he wasn't overlooking Russian behavior that has sparked global concern, especially from Poland and other eastern and central European nations.
"We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran, and to join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself," he said from Krasinski Square.
Trump then flew to Hamburg, Germany, where more than 100,000 protesters were expected to flood the city to stage massive protests against the Group of 20 summit. On the eve of the two-day meeting, German police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hamburg after being attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers.
Trump's critique of Russia did not appear to extend to its actions during last year's presidential campaign. Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the election to benefit Trump, who has refused to embrace the finding wholeheartedly.
Analysis: Trump's Poland visit a study in breaking norms
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Most U.S. presidents use their foreign trips to promote the virtues of American democracy. President Donald Trump did some of that, too. But he didn't hesitate to use his quick visit to Poland to air some pointed grievances, blasting his predecessor, casting doubt on his own spy agencies and unloading on news outlets by name.
Trump's news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday offered a fresh window into how a new president, not yet six months in office, has shown a penchant for changing the unwritten rules of the White House.
Trump thumped former President Barack Obama for failing to do more to address allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. At one point, Trump asserted that Obama had stayed silent because he expected his Democratic heir apparent to win.
"I think he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, and he said, let's not do anything about it," Trump said. "Had he thought the other way he would have done something about it."
Trump was pressed about the conclusion by the U.S. national intelligence director last year that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic Party email systems and otherwise attempted to influence the 2016 election to aid Trump. Trump volunteered that U.S. spy agencies had once been confident that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.
Of 'severe things,' US military strike on NKorea is unlikely
WASHINGTON (AP) — A pre-emptive military strike may be among the "pretty severe things" President Donald Trump says he is considering for North Korea, but it's a step so fraught with risk that it ranks as among the unlikeliest options.
Even a so-called surgical strike aimed at the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to destroy the arsenal or stop its leader, Kim Jong Un, from swiftly retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea within minutes.
An all-out conflict could then ensue. And while Trump's Pentagon chief, Jim Mattis, says the U.S. would prevail, he believes it would be "a catastrophic war."
In Poland on Thursday, Trump said the time has arrived to confront North Korea.
"I don't like to talk about what I have planned, but I have some pretty severe things that we're thinking about," the president said. "That doesn't mean we're going to do them."
Where's my raise? 5 reasons pay isn't rising much for many
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight years after the Great Recession ended, the economy is steadily churning out jobs, and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low.
Yet for most Americans, a key measure of economic health — pay growth — still lags behind pre-recession norms.
That isn't likely to change Friday, when the Labor Department will release the U.S. jobs report for June. Economists have forecast that employers added a solid 177,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate remained 4.3 percent, the lowest level since 2001. The job market, in other words, has proved itself resilient.
Pay raises are another story, and a puzzling one. Analysts expect Friday's report to show that average hourly wages rose just 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That's well below the 3 percent to 3.5 percent average pay raises that have been typical in a healthy economy.
The Federal Reserve monitors the barometers of wage growth for any evidence that inflation might be starting to pick up. Inflation has remained persistently low since the recession ended — lower even than the Fed's 2 percent target rate, which it regards as consistent with a healthy economy.
Dallas shooting victim wants to bridge gap over gun violence
DALLAS (AP) — When a black motorist was fatally shot last year by a Minnesota police officer, the killing hit home for Shetamia Taylor, then 38 and a mother of four sons in suburban Dallas.
Philando Castile had been killed outside St. Paul, near where Taylor, who is also black, spent her teens and 20s and where her 15-year-old son still lived with his dad. She decided to take her children to a protest march in downtown Dallas the following night.
As the demonstration was ending on July 7, 2016, a sniper opened fire amid the protesters, killing five law enforcement officers. One of the bullets struck Taylor, shattering her right shinbone, and officers quickly shielded her from more incoming rounds.
A year later, her wound has largely healed, but the trauma inflicted on Taylor's family still lingers. She hopes her experience as a black woman whose life was saved by police at a Black Lives Matter protest helps bridge the racial gap that separates many police officers and black Americans.
"A lot of officers are carrying this fear like, 'They're going to try to kill me.' And young black men are like, 'They ain't going to do nothing but shoot me anyway.' We've got to try to listen and understand," Taylor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Hobby Lobby accused of hypocrisy amid smuggling case
Hobby Lobby, the arts-and-crafts chain whose devout Christian owners won a landmark Supreme Court ruling on religious freedom, is caught up in an antiquities-smuggling scandal that has opened the company to accusations of hypocrisy.
The Oklahoma City-based business agreed to pay a $3 million fine Wednesday over its role in what federal prosecutors said was the smuggling into the U.S. of ancient clay tablets, seals and other Iraqi archaeological objects that might have been looted from the war-torn country.
Online, many people piled on, with more than one saying things like: "I know Hobby Lobby's big on the Ten Commandments, but how about 'Thou shalt not steal'?" and "Hypocritical cretins. Preach one thing and practice another."
Hobby Lobby, whose president, Steve Green, has been collecting ancient artifacts since 2009 and is building an $800 million Bible museum in Washington, pleaded naivete in doing business with dealers in the Middle East.
"The company was new to the world of acquiring these items and did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process," Hobby Lobby said in a statement. "This resulted in some regrettable mistakes."
Mother charged with killing 4 of her kids and their father
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Four young children and their father were found slain in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday, and police say the mother — now charged with their deaths — was the one who called 911 to report the killings.
The five were apparently stabbed to death. A fifth child, a 9-year-old girl, survived and was hospitalized with injuries described as serious, police said.
The woman was detained by police after the bodies were found inside the home in Loganville, Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene. Police later charged 33-year-old Isabel Martinez with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
"She was quickly taken into custody and right now she's at Gwinnett County Police Headquarters being interviewed," Pihera said. Police have not said whether she was injured but said she was cooperating with investigators, though they were not releasing the motive for the slayings.
"Right now we believe we have everybody involved in this crime," Pihera said, adding that she does not want people in the community to think that a dangerous person is at large.
Illinois House approves state budget, ends historic impasse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House voted Thursday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package, giving the state its first spending blueprint in more than two years and ending the nation's longest fiscal stalemate since at least the Great Depression.
The action eases some financial woes, but it's fueled by a permanent 32 percent increase in the income tax rate, raising $5 billion more annually, and it reduces spending by more than $2 billion.
Illinois is staring down a $6.2 billion annual deficit and $14.7 billion in past-due bills.
Lawmakers, culminating two straight weeks of a special session that began ahead of the July 1 start of the fiscal year, approved the bill to raise taxes by a 71-42 vote. A plan to spend $36 billion in the fiscal year that began July 1 was OK'd 74-37. An override requires 71 votes.
"Today, Republicans and Democrats stood together to enact a bipartisan, balanced budget and end a destructive, 736 day impasse," House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, said after the votes. "I want to thank you all for your perseverance through this unbelievable struggle."
Cops: Shooter reported as 'erratic' before officer slaying
NEW YORK (AP) — Only a few hours before a fatal ambush of a New York Police Department officer, the shooter's girlfriend called 911 to report that she was worried about his unstable behavior, police officials said Thursday.
The woman called at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to say Alexander Bonds "was paranoid and acting erratically," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters following a police academy event.
Officers were dispatched to look for Bonds on the streets of a Bronx neighborhood, but the 34-year-old ex-convict evaded them, police said. At some point, Bonds and his girlfriend rode in a cab together, but later went their separate ways, police said.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Bonds walked up to an RV-like mobile command unit several blocks north of where police had searched for him and fired a single shot through a passenger-side window, striking and killing Officer Miosotis Familia. Two other officers ended up shooting Bonds to death.
Boyce said the girlfriend told police that she had taken Bonds for a psychiatric evaluation on July 1, but he was released after about an hour. Investigators who are trying to determine a motive also found antidepressant and anti-psychotic medications in his apartment.
Vice president gets insider look at Kennedy Space Center
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence got an insider's look at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday and promised more glory days ahead for "this gateway to the stars."
Pence is heading up a newly revived National Space Council. President Donald Trump re-established the advisory group last week.
"Here from this bridge to space, our nation will return to the moon, and we will put American boots on the face of Mars," he added, drawing cheers and applause from the hundreds of space center workers, astronauts and dignitaries.
The highlight of Pence's afternoon tour — his second NASA stop in as many months — was his address to approximately 1,200 people inside the massive Vehicle Assembly Building, once used to stack moon rockets and space shuttles. The backdrop included three capsules: the first SpaceX Dragon to carry supplies to the International Space Station, NASA's Orion that flew into space on a test flight, and a training version of Boeing's Starliner crew vessel.
Later, Pence got to see an Orion spacecraft being prepared for flight in 2019 atop NASA's as-yet-unflown megarocket, the SLS or Space Launch System. He was driven past the former shuttle launch pad that will serve as the departure point for SLS flights, as well as the pad from which astronauts rocketed to the moon and space shuttles soared, now leased by SpaceX.
