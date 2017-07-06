Woman pleads guilty to killing social worker, 3 relatives

FILE- In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Jody Herring is led out of court after her arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Barre, Vt. A judge in February set an Aug. 1, 2017, trial date for Herring. A court status conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 6. Herring has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of social worker Lara Sobel; Herring’s cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring; and her aunt Julie Falzarano. Times Argus via AP, Pool, File Toby Talbot