FILE- In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Jody Herring is led out of court after her arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Barre, Vt. A judge in February set an Aug. 1, 2017, trial date for Herring. A court status conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 6. Herring has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of social worker Lara Sobel; Herring’s cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring; and her aunt Julie Falzarano. Times Argus via AP, Pool, File Toby Talbot
July 06, 2017 1:58 PM

Woman pleads guilty to killing social worker, 3 relatives

The Associated Press
BARRE, Vt.

A Vermont woman has pleaded guilty to four murder counts in the killings of a social worker and three relatives in 2015.

Jody Herring pleaded guilty Thursday in Barre to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

She admitted shooting and killing social worker Lara Sobel as Sobel left work on Aug. 7, 2015. She also killed cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano.

Police say Herring was upset about losing custody of her 9-year-old daughter and believed Sobel had a role in the custody issue and her relatives had reported her to the state.

In court Thursday, Herring said she wished she were dead.

She could be sentenced to life without parole. Sentencing will come at a later date.

