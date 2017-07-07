The Latest: Mom in child killings smiles, gives 'thumbs up'

This police handout photo released Friday, July 6, 2017, by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office shows Isabel Martinez, who has been charged in the stabbing deaths of four of her five children and their father in Loganville, Ga. According to police she is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of murder and five counts of malice murder. One child survived and is being treated at a local hospital with injuries police described as serious. Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via AP)