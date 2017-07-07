National

July 07, 2017 10:52 PM

Flights at NY airport briefly slowed down by turtles

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Some flights at New York's Kennedy Airport were briefly delayed, but not by passengers of equipment malfunctions. It was turtles.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says about 40 diamondback terrapins crawled out of Jamaica Bay and onto the airfield at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Authority spokeswoman Cheryl Albiez tells the Daily News that some planes "were briefly stuck in queue" while the turtles were being rounded up.

The turtles' annual migration takes place from June to mid-July.

Port Authority wildlife specialists collect the animals that wander too close to the runway and release them to safer areas.

