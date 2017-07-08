AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump says he had a 'tremendous meeting' with Putin
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresh from his lengthy head-to-head encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday was meeting with a long list of world leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Xi Jinping of China, as he wraps up his second trip abroad.
Trump said he had a "tremendous meeting" with Putin as he sat alongside May for a morning exchange on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany. It marked Trump's first comments on his high-profile talks with Putin in which he raised the issue of Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections and discussed plans for a ceasefire agreement in Syria.
Trump was expected to focus on talks to counter North Korea's push for ballistic missile and nuclear programs, address international trade and ways to combat terrorism. The president was holding the meetings at the annual Group of 20 meetings, which have been marked by violent riots in the city between anti-globalization activists and police.
Noting his "special relationship" with the British prime minister, the president said he and May were working on a trade agreement that he described as a "very, very big deal, very powerful, great deal for both countries."
May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House and he told her he would soon "be going to London" once details were worked out. Independent trade negotiations between the two countries are a possibility as Britain exists the European Union — a move Trump has supported.
___
Analysis: Trump checks a box on Russia but questions remain
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — President Donald Trump did what he had to do: He confronted Vladimir Putin about the issue of Russian interference in last year's U.S. elections during his much-anticipated first meeting with the Russian president.
Under intense pressure to do so from his Democratic opponents and even some fellow Republicans, Trump would have been pilloried even before he got home from his European trip had he not broached the subject.
The president can now point to the Putin meeting when challenged on whether he's been tough enough on the Russians.
But it's still to be seen how forcefully Trump will deal with the issue going forward to prevent future meddling and to ensure consequences for what's already occurred. On Saturday, he didn't address specific questions about the meeting with Putin, describing it as "tremendous."
"If anything, we've seen Russia continue to pursue similar tactics in the French election. If anything, it feels to be intensifying, and if we now say we're done with this, we are not adequately protecting our country," said Heather Conley, a Europe expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.
___
G-20 leaders reach deal on trade, struggle on climate
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world's top economic powers reaffirmed their support Saturday for free trade but tempered their statement by acknowledging countries could defend their home companies and markets against unfair practices.
The Group of 20 summit came up with compromise language on trade, although officials struggled to find common ground on another contentious issue, fighting climate change.
In the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, the group agreed in a draft statement to "take note" of the U.S. withdrawal while the other 19 reaffirmed support of the Paris deal to limit emissions of greenhouse gases scientist say are behind global warming.
Officials at the summit, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the final statement before its release, said that the language had been generally agreed on except for part of the climate section. The draft could still change before its final release later Saturday.
The talks at the two-day summit in Hamburg competed for attention with violent clashes between anti-globalization activists and police.
___
US bombers join jets from Japan, SKorea for training mission
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two U.S. bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run as part of a training mission in response to North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, officials said Saturday.
U.S. military officials described the mission Friday as a defensive show of force and unity from the three allied nations and said it demonstrated "the ironclad U.S. commitment to our allies."
"North Korea's actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland," Gen. Terrence O' Shaughnessy, U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, said in a statement from Pacific Air Forces. "Let me be clear: If called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces."
The U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from Andersen Air Force Base at the island of Guam conducted a 10-hour sequenced bilateral mission with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets, the statement said.
"U.S. bombers and Republic of Korea fighters are just two of many lethal military options at our disposal," said Lt. Gen. Thomas Bergeson, U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander. "This mission clearly demonstrates the U.S.-ROK alliance remains prepared to use the full range of capabilities to defend and to preserve the security of the Korean Peninsula and region."
___
Escaped inmate may have used wire cutters delivered by drone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate broke out of a maximum-security prison using wire cutters apparently flown in by drone, officials said Friday, describing a new and devilishly hard-to-stop means of escape.
Convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey, 46, was recaptured at a Texas motel before daybreak, more than two days after bolting to freedom in a plot worthy of a Hollywood script. It was the second time in 12 years that he escaped.
This time, he used a smuggled-in cellphone to coordinate the delivery of the breakout tools, investigators said. Then, with dusk approaching on the Fourth of July, he cut through four fences and left a dummy in his bed that fooled his guards. He got an 18-hour head start.
When he was caught, he had about $47,000 in cash, an ID card and two guns, authorities said.
"We believe a drone was used to fly in the tools that allowed him to escape," South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. He said investigators were still trying to confirm that, and he didn't elaborate on why they believe a drone was involved.
___
Hiring surged last month in a sign of US economic vitality
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring surged in June in a surprising show of U.S. economic vitality eight years into the recovery from the Great Recession. Pay gains remain weak, though, a stark reminder of one of the economy's key shortcomings.
Employers added 222,000 jobs last month, and hiring in the previous two months was revised much higher. Job gains have now averaged nearly 180,000 a month this year, only slightly below last year's pace.
Unemployment ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent, but mostly for a good reason: More Americans started looking for work, a sign of confidence in the economy.
Last month, economists worried that hiring would slow as employers struggled to fill jobs from a dwindling supply of unemployed workers. Friday's data suggests companies are still finding plenty of people to hire.
That has given economists greater confidence the economy still has room to run.
___
China's ailing Nobel laureate's brothers visit; fears mount
BEIJING (AP) — China's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo's two brothers were being allowed to travel to a northeastern city to visit him in a hospital Saturday, a friend and a former lawyer said, as concerns mounted over his deteriorating health.
A German cancer specialist, meanwhile, has arrived in China to help treat Liu — though it was not immediately clear if he had been able to see the dissident suffering from late-stage liver cancer. The specialist was allowed in by China following international criticism of Beijing's handling of Liu's illness and calls for him to be treated abroad.
"We have learned that Liu Xiaobo's state of health is deteriorating rapidly," the German foreign ministry said late Friday in an emailed response to questions. "We are very concerned."
The specialist "is currently on site," the statement said, adding that no further details were available.
The visits come as Liu's illness has taken a turn for the worse. Chinese doctors said Friday they have stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver.
___
Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued over Tupac Shakur T-shirts
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A commercial photographer has sued Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the use of two of his images of late rapper Tupac Shakur that were used on T-shirts the sisters briefly sold for $125 apiece.
Michael Miller sued the Jenner sisters in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for copyright infringement over the "vintage" T-shirts that featured their likeness or designs superimposed over photos of famous musicians. Miller's suit states the Jenners never sought permission to use his photos.
The sisters' brand Kendall + Kylie stopped selling the shirts last month after Ozzy Osbourne's wife and the mother of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, criticized them.
Emails sent to the Jenners' publicists were not immediately returned Friday.
Miller is seeking at least $150,000 apiece for the use of his photos.
___
LaVar Ball on Lonzo's debut: 'His worst game ever'
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It took Lonzo Ball 20 seconds to get a near-capacity crowd off its feet in his first summer league game.
Just like LaVar taught him.
Ball's highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers debut on Friday night started with a flourish on a perfectly timed lob pass to Brandon Ingram. But that was one of the few bright spots for a player Magic Johnson has dubbed as the new face of the Lakers in a 96-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The No. 2 overall pick scored just five points and missed 13 of his 15 shots, to the disappointment of a near-capacity crowd that came out to see him. Leave it to his father to sum up the night with some of his trademark straight talk.
"He don't be discouraged because that's the worst he can do," LaVar Ball said. "He can't go but up. And he still kept them in the game playing his worst game ever. That's what I like about it."
___
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of an attack on opposition lawmakers in Venezuela; civilians fleeing the fighting in Mosul, Iraq; Tibetan children preparing to perform during celebrations for the Dalai Lama's 82nd birthday.
___
This gallery contains photos published July 1-7, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
Comments