He attacked an autistic man who dresses as Superman and waves at cars — just because, police say

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly punched and attacked a man dressed as Superman who was waving to passing cars, according to local media reports.
Raeshorn Pitt, 20, is known in his community as the “Minneola’s Superhero,” and even has a Facebook page full of photos and videos of him with children. He is also deaf and autistic, according to WFTV, and enjoys dressing up as Superman and greeting traffic with karate moves as it drives by.
Pitt has even aided police as a witness to incidents at a nearby gas station, according to the Daily Commercial.
On Thursday, however, Lake County deputies responded to a call that involved Pitt himself.
According to WKMG, Pitt and a witness claim a man walked up to him that afternoon and punched him in the chest before pushing his head into a car.
When the witness, a family friend, came to help Pitt, the assailant backed off but kept following them until another person intervened, they said.
“Rae wrote down that he’s terrified and his body hurts, and he wanted to see a doctor,” the witness said, per WFTV. “I was scared he was going to hit me, or do something to get through me to get to Rae.”
Soon after, police arrested 26-year-old Tyler McCorvey on two counts of simple battery and aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. According to the Daily Commercial, police say McCorvey told them he approached Pitt because he “wanted to fight Superman” and challenged him to a fight. However, he claimed he never hit Pitt.
In jail, police say McCorvey behaved erratically, crying, dunking his head in a toilet and screaming that he messed up and didn’t want to live any more, per the Daily Commercial.
According to WKMG, Pitt has already returned to his corner in costume, but says he’s still a little scared after the incident. Meanwhile, members of the community have come out in force to support him.
The outpouring of support has been amazing. Thank you everyone. It's great to see the community come together and show...Posted by Rae, AKA Minneola's Superhero on Saturday, July 8, 2017
