Carousel roof catches fire at amusement park; no injuries

The carousel roof at the Playland amusement park in New York caught fire Sunday, but no one was injured and the historic ride was not damaged, officials said.
Video posted on Twitter showed the area around the carousel blocked by firetrucks Sunday as crowds of people milled about in the distance. A white plume of smoke could be seen billowing over the roof as firefighters blasted water onto it. The fire was contained in about an hour.
Peter Tartaglia, deputy commissioner of Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation, said people were immediately evacuated from the ride. But the park was not closed as firefighters battled the blaze. He told the Journal News the cause was still undetermined.
Tartaglia said the fire started on the left side of the carousel's dome roof.
"Our engineers will need to look at that building in order to determine when we can open that ride," he told the newspaper.
According to the Rye, New York, amusement park's website, the carousel was constructed in 1915 and has 66 horses and three chariots that circle a rare organ.
Playland is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of New York City.
