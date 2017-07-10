National

July 10, 2017 6:53 AM

Responding police officer shot at Ohio home; suspect killed

The Associated Press
UNIONTOWN, Ohio

Ohio police say an officer was shot repeatedly while responding to a domestic violence call at a home, and the suspect was killed when police returned fire.

Authorities say the officer was shot four times Sunday night at a home in Uniontown, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Akron.

The Uniontown officer was taken to an Akron hospital. Authorities didn't immediately release details about his condition or the confrontation.

A message posted to the Uniontown Police Department's Facebook page early Monday says the suspect died after being shot by police.

The department says the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Stark County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

