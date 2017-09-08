How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 Pause 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 2:33 Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 0:54 Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico 3:44 Rally opposes ban on legal action by UNC Center for Civil Rights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

