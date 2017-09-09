‘I have a car in my f------ living room!’ Man accepts wife’s challenge to protect car from Irma

More Videos 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Pause 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland 1:23 Hurricane Irma preparations intensify 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 1:17 NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:35 How did NC State's JaySam do that? 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea via Facebook

