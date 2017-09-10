She delivered her own baby because Hurricane Irma kept the paramedics away

More Videos 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 3:36 Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma winds arrive in Key West The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

