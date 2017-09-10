Sneaky car dealer takes free Hurricane Irma garage spaces, city says

More Videos 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 4:25 UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 1:17 NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 0:35 How did NC State's JaySam do that? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

