Hurricane Charley’s ‘sucker punch’ slammed Port Charlotte in 2004. Now Irma closes in

More Videos 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Pause 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 1:17 NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 0:35 How did NC State's JaySam do that? 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard McClatchy