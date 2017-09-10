Faster-moving Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 3

0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West Pause

2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4

3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

3:36 Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

0:46 Hurricane Irma's wind and rain whips through downtown Miami

5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management