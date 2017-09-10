Floridians can’t give blood as Irma lashes the state, so others are asked to step up

More Videos 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 1:17 NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

