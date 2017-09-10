A TV station caught people breaking into a store during Irma. Then police caught up

WPLG Local 10 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, captured multiple people robbing a shoe store as Hurricane Irma lashed Florida with heavy winds and rain.
The footage shows approximately eight or nine people breaking through the front window Simon's Sportswear, entering the store and walking out with various items.
According to WPLG Local 10, the looters had also broken into other stores in the nearby area, including Footlocker and CashAmerica Pawn Store.
The Fort Lauderdale police department later arrested 9 people related to the incident.
"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe," Fort Lauderdale police chief Rick Maglione wrote on Twitter.
#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017
Multiple police departments tweeted a stern warnings against looting.
ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017
Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017
