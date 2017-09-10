National

Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:43 PM

PLANO, Texas

Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday
Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4
Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland 0:30

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland

View More Video