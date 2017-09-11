The Latest: Irma's eye leaves Florida, enters Georgia

More Videos 1:16 Fleeing Irma’s path, evacuees take shelter in NC Pause 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida 0:21 The eye of Hurricane Irma churns the Atlantic 3:36 Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 0:49 UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 0:54 Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning remained in place for Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11, as Tropical Storm Irma moved north. Local media reported that the city was experiencing record-breaking flooding, with water levels rising higher than those recorded during Hurricane Dora in 1965.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning remained in place for Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11, as Tropical Storm Irma moved north. Local media reported that the city was experiencing record-breaking flooding, with water levels rising higher than those recorded during Hurricane Dora in 1965. Christopher Hong/Florida Times-Union and Brian Bush via Storyful