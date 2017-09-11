Hurricane Irma live updates: Cuba devastated, Red Cross absent, searching the Keys

0:11 Flamingos moved to shelter as Irma tracks through Florida Pause

2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims

0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'

2:49 NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

0:54 Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami