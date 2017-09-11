'It's devastating:' Florida residents stunned by destruction

Gwen Bush stands outside a shelter at Gotha Middle School in Orange County, Monday, morning, Sept. 11, 2017, in Windermere, Fla. She'd tried to shelter from the storm at her home, though watched through her window as the floodwater began rushing onto her street and up into the yard. "I can't swim and the water kept rising, it was all the way up to my windows. I actually thought I was not going to live through this. I started praying, and I thank God today." Claire Galofaro AP Photo