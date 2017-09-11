Kidnapped 5-year-old’s body found near where his mom was pushed off a cliff, police say

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Harlem-Roscoe (Illinois) firefighters were dispatched to a call for a man trying to rescue his dog that had fallen through thin ice into a lake on Dec. 11, 2017. The dog's owner found his dog in the water and tried using a kayak on the ice to get to him. About half way out he broke through the ice himself and was now also in the frigid water. Firefighter Lt. Justin Mayton donned a cold water suit who took a second kayak onto the ice. He reached the owner of the dog who was able to climb into the kayak. Mayton was then able to reach the dog and he and the dog were pulled back to the shore by firefighters. The dog and the owner were warmed up in the ambulance and taken home.