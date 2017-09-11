Just last month, a Fox News host fell for a fake photo that's been circulating since at least 2011, showing a shark on a flooded highway, and mentioned it on air. The picture has cropped up again during Irma.
National

This extremely busy fake shark has showed up for almost every hurricane since 2011

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

September 11, 2017 5:55 PM

Imagine being trapped on a flooded interstate highway in the middle of a hurricane—then looking out the window of your car to see a shark (a real shark!) swimming menacingly close to your vehicle.

Sounds terrifying, right? No one would want to be in that car.

But it seems like everyone on the internet desperately wants to believe that absurd situation has happened—and the culprit is a viral, doctored photo that circulates online almost every time a hurricane makes landfall.

The picture has been duping unsuspecting social media users since Hurricane Irene struck in 2011, according to the Orlando Sentinel. During every major storm since, including during Hurricane Irma, people have fallen for it.

Over the weekend, as Irma pounded southern Florida, one Twitter user claimed the photo was from Interstate 75 near Naples, Fla.

Later, the fake shark surfaced at a nearby mall, according to the same Twitter user.

And Irma isn’t even the fake shark’s first hurricane of the year.

Just last month, during Hurricane Harvey, a Tweet featuring the photo was shared by more than 88,000 Twitter users.

“Believe it or not,” the Tweet says, “this is a shark on the freeway in Houston.”

Thousands opted to “believe it”—including FOX News’ Jesse Watters, who described the incredible (and entirely fabricated) scene live on the air during the cable channel’s Hurricane Harvey coverage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve seen some amazing things out there just looking at television over the weekend,” Watters said on air. “Alligators on people’s back door steps. I saw a shark on a highway swimming in the water.”

For what it’s worth, the alligator pictures may have been real.

The shark photo, on the other hand, is definitely not. It seems to be edited from a photo a shark lurking behind a kayak that appeared in a 2005 issue of Africa Geographic, as the Sacramento Bee reported last month.

But why do we keep falling for the photo? It might have something to do with how quickly misinformation spreads during times of crisis, according to USA Today.

"I think natural disasters create a kind of perfect storm for viral rumors," Peter Adams, senior vice president of educational programs at the News Literacy Project, told USA Today. "These are very emotional events. There is a lot fear in the immediate area. There's a lot of confusion and there's intense curiosity on the part of the rest of public to see what's happening on the ground."

