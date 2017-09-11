More Videos

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 4:28

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Pause
Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers 3:14

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

  • Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason

    A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging.

A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
A swimmer entered the Atlantic Ocean at Pier 14 during a swim advisory and drifted all the way down to 2nd Ave. Pier before emerging. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

National

The beach was closed because of the hurricane. This man went in the water anyway

By Emily Weaver And Josh Bell

eweaver@thesunnews.com

jbell@thesunnews.com

September 11, 2017 09:20 PM

UPDATED September 12, 2017 08:08 AM

Good idea: surveying the tempestuous surf churned up by Tropical Storms Irma and Jose from the safety of your home television.

Bad idea: jumping in the hurricane-driven waves for a quick swim like this guy did.

Double red flags, advising beachgoers the ocean was closed to swimming, whipped in the wind Monday afternoon as a man donning American flag swim trunks charged into the rough surf at the 14th Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In less than three minutes, the man had been carried away down to 2nd Avenue Pier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rescuers were called to the ocean around 1 p.m. Monday for the distressed swimmer reported near the SkyWheel. Dispatchers reported he was out of the water minutes later.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice 4:28

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Pause
Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers 3:14

Mother and son are both amputees, both ballers

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

  • 'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

    Harlem-Roscoe (Illinois) firefighters were dispatched to a call for a man trying to rescue his dog that had fallen through thin ice into a lake on Dec. 11, 2017. The dog's owner found his dog in the water and tried using a kayak on the ice to get to him. About half way out he broke through the ice himself and was now also in the frigid water. Firefighter Lt. Justin Mayton donned a cold water suit who took a second kayak onto the ice. He reached the owner of the dog who was able to climb into the kayak. Mayton was then able to reach the dog and he and the dog were pulled back to the shore by firefighters. The dog and the owner were warmed up in the ambulance and taken home.

'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

View More Video