The Latest: Man insists he didn't rape or kill girls

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, Montgomery County Police Officer Robert Ladan uncovers photos of Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. during a news conference in Gaithersburg, Md. A published report says Welch, accused in the 1975 murders of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall, plans to plead guilty to a crime that’s haunted the region for more than four decades. Welch was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the killings of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. Online court records indicate the jury trial has been “withdrawn” and a motion hearing is scheduled instead. The Washington Post via AP, File Ricky Carioti