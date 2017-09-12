FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, Montgomery County Police Officer Robert Ladan uncovers photos of Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. during a news conference in Gaithersburg, Md. A published report says Welch, accused in the 1975 murders of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall, plans to plead guilty to a crime that’s haunted the region for more than four decades. Welch was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the killings of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. Online court records indicate the jury trial has been “withdrawn” and a motion hearing is scheduled instead.
National

The Latest: Man insists he didn't rape or kill girls

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 12:02 PM

BEDFORD, Va.

A lawyer for a convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to felony murder in the 1975 deaths of two young Maryland sisters says the man insists he didn't sexually assault or kill the girls.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. entered guilty pleas Tuesday to two counts of first-degree felony murder. That crime is defined as a killing that occurs during the commission of a felony. In this case, the girls were killed after being kidnapped from a shopping center in Wheaton, Maryland.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Welch admitted that he participated in the abduction of the girls, but continued to deny that he participated in their sexual assault or in their killings. Prosecutors have named other members of Lloyd's family as persons of interest, but have not charged anyone else in the case.

Prosecutor Wes Nance said Welch's credibility is "open for questioning." Nance said Welch's account of who was involved in the girls' abduction, sexual assault and killing changed repeatedly during interviews with police over the last several years.

  Comments  

