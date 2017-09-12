‘We didn’t plan for a hurricane’: She canceled her wedding to help with Irma

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have created plenty of chaos and canceled lots of events over the past few weeks, from Disney World shows to college football games. For one couple, however, the storms derailed an especially important occasion.

A Michigan woman in the National Guard chose to cancel her wedding after her unit was deployed to provide relief for those suffering from Hurricane Irma. Elainnie Ingram, of Hastings, Michigan, was scheduled to be married this upcoming Saturday, but her unit was scheduled to be deployed the same weekend.

Ingram told WXMI that when she got the call that her unit would be in action to help with the cleanup after Irma, she never hesitated.

“I didn't even think about asking (my) sergeant if I didn't have to go or how I could get out of it. It was just natural for me just to think of what do I need to do on my end to be a part of this,” she told the station.

According to WOOD, Ingram said she has been in Michigan’s National Guard for five years but has never been deployed before now. Still, she told the station that she did not even consult with her fiancé, Chad, before deciding she would go.

“With the National Guard, you can stay home, but this is what we signed up for, this is what we’re doing,” Ingram told WOOD. “You can always plan a new wedding, you can always postpone stuff, but Hurricane Irma hit, and that’s what we’re called to do.”

In fact, Ingram said her unit had been excited about potentially deploying to help after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas two weeks ago and were “kind of jealous” the call never came then.

Ingram has been engaged since April 2016 and been planning her wedding ever since, taking into account every possible scenario or mishap — or so she thought.

“I made the joke that … we need to plan for things that might happen. You know, what if it rains? What if the flower girl dresses don’t fit, what are we going to do? You know, we kind of planned for that. We didn’t plan for a hurricane,” Sherrie Ingram, Ingram’s mother, told WOOD.

But Ingram isn’t the only National Guard member who had her wedding day impacted by deployment. Lauren Durham, a Florida resident, was scheduled to be married to Michael Davis, a fellow National Guard member, this past weekend on the beach, according to the Associated Press.

With Irma, that obviously didn’t happen. Instead, the couple got married in a hangar in military fatigues just before they sprang into action to help. Getting married in a hurricane “started out as a joke, and it just kind of unfolded. And it turned out to be really great,” Durham said.

Ingram might actually imitate Durham, as her base has offered to host a small wedding just before she deploys Sunday, according to WXMI. However, she and her fiancé have not yet made a decision, both WXMI and WOOD report.