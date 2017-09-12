He proposed, but his friends also took the plunge after $3,000 ring fell into pond

More Videos 3:42 Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour Pause 0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 1:15 Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 1:47 Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason 0:38 Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh 0:59 Wake County making assignment changes to lower K-3 class sizes 0:21 Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on it's heels 3:02 Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

