Miss Texas didn’t win Miss America. But her comments won her millions of new fans

3:42 Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour Pause

0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

0:39 Miss Texas slams President Trump's response to Charlottesville

0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

0:11 Flamingos moved to shelter as Irma tracks through Florida

1:47 Swimmer tries to go into Hurricane Irma waves, for some reason

1:25 Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location