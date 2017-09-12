Berkeley police get to use pepper spray at violent protests

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, pepper spray is used as anti and pro-Donald Trump protesters clash during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif. Police in Berkeley, California say they need an additional weapon to combat violent protests that have repeatedly hit the city. The city council will decide Tuesday, Sept. 12, whether to let officers use pepper spray to control crowds that turn violent. San Jose Mercury News via AP, File Anda Chu