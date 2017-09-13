Tampa dodged Irma's worst, but still at risk and unprepared

FILE- This Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, shows storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma over the downtown skyline in Tampa, Fla. Study after study has shown that the Tampa region is among the world's most vulnerable when it comes to major storms. Yet, so far it has failed to take some key precautions, such as burying power lines, ending the practice of filling and building in wetlands and putting brakes on residential development. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo