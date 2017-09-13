‘Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!’: She says a police officer ignored her pleas

More Videos 4:28 'Keep going!' Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice Pause 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:22 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling "Wait, wait, wait, I'm pregnant, I'm pregnant" to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground.

A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling “Wait, wait, wait, I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant” to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com