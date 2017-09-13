5 dead at Florida nursing home without AC after Irma, others evacuated

Five Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning after they fell ill in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to authorities at the scene.

Hollywood Fire Rescue evacuated residents from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N 35th Ave., after some residents awoke sick. Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma.

Tuesday’s low temperature in Hollywood, according to the National Weather Service, was 79 degrees. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power via a generator to cook but no air conditioning.

Hollywood police chief Tom Sanchez, “They’ve evacuated two buildings. Larkin Center and the rehab center. 115 people have been evacuated from two buildings. 18 more evacuated from behav center.

Got the police call at 4 a.m., 1 was already dead. Families can call at Memorial Healthcare System hospital.

