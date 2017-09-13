5 dead at Florida nursing home without AC after Irma, others evacuated

More Videos

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 1:26

‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

Pause
Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 11:07

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA 1:15

Coast Guard rescues 5 people 60 miles east of Cape Charles, VA

Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami 0:26

Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:50

Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm?

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic 0:38

Hurricane Jose making a loop in the Atlantic

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 2:52

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:23

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum

The stars of 'A Chef's Life' talk about season five 2:29

The stars of "A Chef's Life" talk about season five

  • Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

    As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds.

As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. Twitter/Yossikudan via Storyful
As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds. Twitter/Yossikudan via Storyful

National

5 dead at Florida nursing home without AC after Irma, others evacuated

By Caitlin Ostroff and David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 10:32 AM

Five Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning after they fell ill in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to authorities at the scene.

Hollywood Fire Rescue evacuated residents from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N 35th Ave., after some residents awoke sick. Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma.

Tuesday’s low temperature in Hollywood, according to the National Weather Service, was 79 degrees. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power via a generator to cook but no air conditioning.

Hollywood police chief Tom Sanchez, “They’ve evacuated two buildings. Larkin Center and the rehab center. 115 people have been evacuated from two buildings. 18 more evacuated from behav center.

Got the police call at 4 a.m., 1 was alreasdy dead. 954-265-1074. families can call at Memorial Healthcare System, hospital

This breaking bulletin will be updated as more is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

View More Video